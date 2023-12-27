Taylor Swift Fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who died in November after attending one of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour shows in Rio de Janeiro.

A report from Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute, obtained by the Associated Press, states that Machado died of heat exhaustion, noting the heat exposure led to cardiorespiratory arrest.

The docs add that the 23-year-old had no preexisting conditions, and that substance abuse did not contribute to her death.

The tragedy took place November 17, when the temperature had swelled to 105 degrees.

The AP reports that Ana passed out during Swift’s second song. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Afterward, concert organizers from T4F released a statement obtained by the wire service that claimed they “followed best practices” and complied with “every demand from authorities.”

A criminal investigation by Rio’s public prosecutor is underway.

Following Ana Clara’s death, Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

She continued, "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Taylor seemed to acknowledge Machado’s death at another Brazil show, as she debuted her solemn song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”