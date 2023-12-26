Celebrity News December 26, 2023
Star Power! IMDb’s Most Popular Celebs of 2023
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Stars of 2023!
The Top 10 Stars list was female-driven, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega, Bella Ramsey, Margot Robbie, Rebecca Ferguson, Katee Sackhoff, and Carla Gugino making the list.
There were two men on the list, with Bella’s “Last of Us” co-star Pedro Pascal topping it! “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy also made it at the 10th spot!
Check out the full list below!
Top Stars of 2023
- Pedro Pascal
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead
- Ana de Armas
- Jenna Ortega
- Bella Ramsey
- Margot Robbie
- Rebecca Ferguson
- Katee Sackhoff
- Carla Gugino
- Cillian Murphy