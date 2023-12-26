Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion

Getty Images

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged!

On Tuesday morning, Patrick announced his engagement to model Abby Champion.

In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍.”

Patrick also shared beachy photos of the two kissing, Abby glowing over her diamond engagement ring!

In another photo, Patrick and Abby are seen posing with an engagement cake that reads, “Congratulations.”

The pair have been together for eight years.

They made it Instagram official in February 2016 after months of being romantically linked.

Two years ago, Patrick opened up on their first date. He wrote on Instagram, “I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!”