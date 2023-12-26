Celebrity News December 26, 2023
Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion
Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged!
On Tuesday morning, Patrick announced his engagement to model Abby Champion.
In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍.”
Patrick also shared beachy photos of the two kissing, Abby glowing over her diamond engagement ring!
In another photo, Patrick and Abby are seen posing with an engagement cake that reads, “Congratulations.”
The pair have been together for eight years.
They made it Instagram official in February 2016 after months of being romantically linked.
Two years ago, Patrick opened up on their first date. He wrote on Instagram, “I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!”
In 2019, Patrick gushed about Abby, telling E! News, “I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!" he said. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."