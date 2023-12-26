Adam Driver on How They Brought Authenticity to ‘Ferrari’ (Exclusive)

“Ferrari” has high speed, high stakes, and an A-list line-up of Hollywood stars!

Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk about the new biopic passion project from legendary director Michael Mann.

The movie, set in 1957, chronicles Enzo Ferrari’s struggle to build his auto empire after being on the brink of bankruptcy.

Adam spoke about the importance of bringing authenticity to the movie by filming in Italy, saying, “I always think it is important to… be as detailed as possible,” adding, “Everything in the movie is pretty much where it happened.”

Those drivers in the ‘50s risked it all to win. Adam dropped the shocking statistic that, “Something like 50 percent of drivers were killed from 1955 to 1957.”

Penélope and Shailene, who play Enzo’s wife and mistress, also opened up about their characters Laura and Lina.

Cruz shared of Laura, “She was just a woman who was very, very depressed because she had lost a child… One of the only passions that were left in her life was her relationship and attachment to this company.”

Woodley added, “Lina was someone who made a choice very early on in her life that she was going to be of service to her son, mostly, and to the men that she loved the most. I was very moved by her.”