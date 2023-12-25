Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live,' 'Call of Duty' Dies at 56

Getty Images

Kamar de los Reyes, the handsome soap star who also voiced villainous Raul Menendez for the video game "Call of Duty," died Sunday, December 14, in L.A., at 56.

Deadline reports his representative confirmed his death, attributing it to "a brief battle with cancer."

Born in Puerto Rico, the Cuban-Puerto-Rican actor grew up in Las Vegas. In 1994, a breakthrough performance in the off-Broadway production "Blade to the Heat" led to working opposite Patrick Stewart in "The Tempest" (1995).

He was on the syndicated series "Valley of the Dolls" (1994) and played Antonio Vega on more than 200 episodes of "One Life to Live" (1995-2009).

He was the love interest in Toni Braxton's music video for "Spanish Guitar" (2000).

Later TV work included episodes of "Sleepy Hollow" (2017), "The Rookie" (2021), and playing Coach Montes on "All American" (2022-2023).

Among his feature films, de los Reyes appeared in "Salsa" (1988), "Nixon" (1995), "Mambo Café" (2000), "The Cell" (2000), "Love & Suicide" (2005), and "Salt" (2010).

Perhaps his greatest exposure came via his voice work on "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," which released in 2012, grossing $1B in its first 15 days. He reprised the role for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" (2018), "Call of Duty: Mobile" (2019), and "Call of Duty: Vanguard" (2021).

His brothers are Daniel de los Reyes, a former drummer with Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago who is part of the Zac Brown Band, and Walfredo Reyes Jr., a drummer who has performed with Santana and Chicago. He is survived by them, two sisters and both of his parents.