Star Christmas Traditions: George Clooney, Eddie Murphy & More!

The stars are sharing their Christmas traditions with “Extra.”

George and Amal Clooney are ready to celebrate with their 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

The actor told us, “Santa is coming in, coming to visit… We’re going to all hunker down and avoid everybody.”

Are his kids on the naughty or nice list? George answered, “I have a friend of mine… if you see his name on my phone, it’s ‘Santa,’ and then I go, ‘Hey, Santa, how you doing?’ and I talk to Santa in front of the kids… I do it in July.”

Rob Lowe is all about the dessert! He told us he loves “pie… any pie,” revealing his favorite is chocolate cream pie!

Eddie Murphy lights it up with holiday decorations, telling us, “Big Christmas every year… I’m beyond ‘Candy Cane Lane.’”

For the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, it is all about the Christmas music, and Jonathan told us, “We always carol.” Their go-to song? “Joy to the World”!