Celebrity News December 20, 2023
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Marry After 12 Years Together
Directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have gotten hitched!
Greta's rep confirmed the news to People magazine.
Page Six reports they tied the knot on Tuesday night at City Hall in New York City. They celebrated their union afterward at Billy Joel’s concert in Madison Square Garden.
A source shared, “They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy.”
Calling Greta “gorgeous,” the insider went on, “She looked like a bride. He looked handsome in his suit.”
The news comes nine months after they welcomed their second son. They are also the parents of son Harold.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 2View Story
The pair have been together since 2011, but didn’t get engaged until 2020.
In 2020, Greta explained why she didn’t want to call Noah her fiancé, telling James Corden, “[It] makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding.”