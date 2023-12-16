Getty Images

Mayim Bialik is out at "Jeopardy!"

Bialik announced the news on social media Friday, writing, “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Bialik, who had been Emmy-nominated for the show, will not be replaced. Instead, Ken Jennings will continue, but as a solo host.

The show has been searching for the right way to continue on in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.

Others who did not work out include LeVar Burton, a fan fave, and even Dr. Oz.