Jerome Dillon Will Produce and Compose the Film Score for His First Original Screenplay ‘Bluebell’

Jerome Dillon, a former drummer of Nine Inch Nails, is set to produce and compose the score for his first original screenplay, titled “Bluebell,” with Knight Shamrock Productions.

The thriller follows a young Midwestern woman who disappears in 1987 after a horrific event and resurfaces two years later in the company of ruthless cutthroats.

“Knight Shamrock is a perfect fit for “Bluebell.” There’s a commitment to the project on all levels that is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for,” said Dillon.