‘The Bachelorette’s’ Shawn Booth & Dre Joseph Welcome First Child

Congrats are in order for Shawn Booth and Dre Joseph!

The couple just welcomed their first child together.

The former “Bachelorette” contestant shared the happy news on his Instagram Story with a precious photo of his baby’s feet. He wrote, "Baby Booth arrived yesterday and is healthy & perfect."

Praising Dre, he continued, "Mom is an absolute rockstar & did incredible! Everything went super smooth and we couldn't be more grateful. Best feeling in the world."

Shawn announced the surprise pregnancy on his podcast “In the Booth with Shawn Booth” back in July, revealing the little one was due December 12. The couple later opened up to People about starting a family.

Booth said, "If you know me at all, you know I have always wanted to be a dad [and] becoming a first-time dad fulfills that lifelong dream. As I prepare to embrace this new chapter, I'm filled with profound gratitude and eagerness to cherish and nurture this precious life."

He added, "I've waited for this moment my whole life and now I'm ready to embark on the most beautiful adventure of fatherhood. I feel so lucky to have Dre by my side as the mother of my child. I stand in awe of her strength and kindness."

Joseph said, "I think Shawn describes it perfectly when he says, 'It's the most beautiful surprise of our lives.' It's true. I've always had the desire to be a mom."