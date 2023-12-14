Robin Givens & Son Billy Dish on Directing 2 New Christmas Movies (Exclusive)

Instagram

Robin Givens and her son Billy stopped by “Extra,” where Billy Bush had them in stitches.

He welcomed the mother-son duo, saying, “It is a Billy sandwich for Robin Givens today. Her son Billy,” then, pointing to himself, he joked, “Her main squeeze Billy.”

As they laughed, Robin’s son joked, “You guys should get a room.”

Eventually, the mother-son duo got around to dishing on their new holiday movies for BET+.

Robin directed “Favorite Son Christmas,” revealing it is about trying to save Christmas and “the relationship between the two brothers now that their father is gone.”

Billy, just 24, directed “Christmas Rescue,” about a Christmas bride abducted at the altar by her childhood sweetheart.

Givens explained that she started writing the script about 10 years ago “and then I put it on a shelf and gave up.”

Her son asked if he could give it a shot, and Robinsaid, “He [took] two passes at it and it sold in a week.”

Discussing his success as a screenwriter and director at a young age, Billy added, “My mom wanted me to go to law school. I’m glad that didn’t work out.”

His mom replied, “He’s really so good, so there is nothing I can say. It’s like he’s supposed to be doing this.”