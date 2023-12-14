‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

André Braugher, 61, passed away on Monday, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The actor’s rep tells Deadline that Braugher died from lung cancer. He had been diagnosed a few months earlier.

Braugher was born July 1, 1962, in Chicago. After making his film debut in “Glory” in 1989 and his TV debut in a series of “Kojak” movies, he was a regular on several series, most famously “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1993-1998) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2013-2021).

He was also a series regular on “Gideon’s Crossing” (2000-2001), “Hack” (2002-2004), “Men of a Certain Age” (2009-2011), and “Last Resort” (2012-2013), and guested on such shows as “House” (2009-2012), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2011-2015), and “The Good Fight” (2022).

Along with stage work, he appeared in a number of feature films after “Glory,” including “Striking Distance” (1993), “Primal Fear” (1996), “Get on the Bus” (1996), “City of Angels” (1998), “Thick as Thieves” (1999), “Frequency” (2000), “Duets” (2000), “A Better Way to Die” (2000), “Poseidon” (2006), “The Mist” (2007), “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007), “Passengers” (2008), “Salt” (2010), “The Baytown Outlaws” (2012), “The Gambler” (2014), and “She Said” (2022).

He received 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career, and won twice.