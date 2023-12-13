Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The cast of “The Color Purple” and executive producer Oprah Winfrey pay a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week.

In this exclusive clip, Oprah opens up about seeing Danielle Brooks portray the role of Sofia, the part she played in the 1985 film.

Oprah said she was on set the day Danielle shot a big scene for the film, sharing, “Afterward, we gave a big hug and I said, ‘The baton is officially passed.’”

Winfrey added, “She made it her own.”

Jennifer asked Danielle if she consulted with Oprah for the film. Brooks said, “That’s one of the first calls I made… We talked for a long time and she shared stories with me and gave me encouragement and advice and she prayed over me… She has a direct line to God.”

Brooks went on, “I’m so grateful she held my hand through this entire process, let me fly and do my own thing, and I’m just so appreciative of how [she] handled me in this process.”

Hudson also spoke with stars Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Taraji P. Henson and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Watch!