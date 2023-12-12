Zac Efron Reacts to Oscar Buzz for ‘Iron Claw’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Zac Efron hit the L.A. premiere of “Iron Claw,” where he chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. He reflected on how great it feels to hear the positive reaction to the movie.

“It feels special, it really does… I’m overjoyed and incredibly grateful.

Terri told him he’s getting some Oscar buzz for his role! A humble Zac insisted, “For the movie to be recognized in any capacity would be amazing. It sounds crazy. I don’t even want to think about that. I just got my star, I need to slow my roll. I’m good for now.”

Zac also spoke about how much it means to have the seal of approval of Kevin Von Erich, whom he portrays in the movie.

“That means everything… over the course of playing him… I feel especially close to him, and I care a lot about how he feels about the film. So having his sign off and just to talk with about how much he enjoys the film. It means everything.”

He said of Kevin attending the premiere, “The fact that he’s here tonight and coming out to support the movie is just very special.”

Terri also spoke with Zac’s co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays his brother Kerry Von Erich.

Jeremy shared his excitement over “The Bear’s” Golden Globe nominations. He also dished on getting ready to start Season 4 early next year! Plus, White reacted to Oscar buzz for “Iron Claw” and said it “meant the world” to have the approval of Kevin Von Erich. Watch!