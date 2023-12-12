Glen Powell on Texting with Tom Cruise & Possible ‘Top Gun 3’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Glen Powell was rolling deep with his family from Texas at the NYC premiere of “Anyone but You,” where he spoke to “Extra” about the film, working with his family and Sydney Sweeney, and texting with his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Tom Cruise.

“My parents are actually in this movie,” Glen told us. “Both of my sisters are in this movie, so it’s a family affair. They are going to get to see themselves on the big screen.”

He laughed when asked about his family’s reaction to him baring his booty in the film, “I overdelivered on the nudity… I think I can put my clothes on for the foreseeable future.”

Revealing he kept dumbbells by his side while filming those shirtless scenes, he said, “Everybody in Australia looks like a Hemsworth, so you really gotta pump up beforehand… You're gonna look lame regardless… That’s why I am really determined to put my shirt on, so I don’t have to carry around dumbbells when I act.”

Glen gushed over working with Sydney Sweeney, who is also a producer on the film, saying, “She is a boss… This is such a big global step for the Sydney Sweeney era we are about to embark on.”

In the new rom-com, the two pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Glen said he hasn’t done anything like that in real life, noting, “I trust the universe to just let magic happen. I don’t like to be set up anymore.”

He also dished on texts with Tom Cruise and the possibility of another “Top Gun” movie. “I talk to Tom all the time, but we don't talk about ‘Top Gun 2.’ He and Jerry [Bruckheimer], if they want to make ‘Top Gun 2’ — or ‘3,’ technically — he has my number.”

Powell revealed, “Tom is the quickest response ever. I'm a terrible texter… He's like, ‘Dude, I'm definitely busier than you. Why does it take you so long?’ But we all have our weaknesses, and texting probably is mine.”