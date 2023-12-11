Timothée Chalamet on If He’d Play Willy Wonka on Broadway (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of “Wonka,” where he talked fashion and revealed if he would ever play the role of the candymaker on Broadway.

Chalamet is known for his fashion statements, and he didn’t disappoint in a black alligator-skin jacket and pants.

Melvin told him, “You always look fresher than fresh,” and the actor replied, “I’m trying,” joking, “I’m trying to look like hot chocolate.”

Melvin went on, “I know you were skeptical about doing this because you didn't want it to be perceived that it was… all about a Hollywood money grab.”

Timothée agreed, saying, “Exactly… But that washed away as soon as I read the script because I went... ‘Oh, this is genuinely very clever.’”

“Also, everything has to do with the director,” he said, insisting, “That’s not some cheesy interview bite.” That is high praise for “Wonka” director Paul King.

Reflecting that “Wonka” is all about dreams, the 27-year-old also shared what he’s wishing for currently, saying, “I'm just incredibly grateful for what I already have and continue good health for my family and friends.”

Melvin commented, “Your mom says this is her favorite role that you’ve done,” and the star replied, “Yes, this is my mom’s favorite. She said, ‘It’s nice to see you smile.’”

If the musical goes to Broadway, would Timothée reprise the role?

He said, “Wow… Yeah, yeah. But Broadway is tough. Musical theater is way harder than people think. Eight shows a week, that’s harder than anything.”

While he shows off his singing and dancing skills in “Wonka,” Chalamet pointed out, “It was pre-recorded,” teasing, “A lot of auto-tune. Auto-tune. AI. I'm joking… I think I'm joking.”

Mel asked him if he really channeled Bob Dylan. Timothée said, “No, but there is a lyric… there was a lyric I had to re-record ’cause it was too nasally.”

He laughed about that now-viral throwback video of Timothée spitting rhymes about statistics and his beloved teacher Miss Lawton, sharing that he actually got an “Saturday Night Live” ticket request from her!

Chalamet said, “I had a dress rehearsal ticket request from… Miss Lawton for ‘Saturday Night Live’ a couple weeks ago and I didn’t have enough tickets so I apologize to Miss Lawton, but there will be more things in the future.”