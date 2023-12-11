Kat Dennings Marries Andrew W.K.

Getty Images

“2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings and musician Andrew W.K. are a married couple!

Kat and Andrew tied the knot in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles last month.

Kat told Vogue, “I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way. I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

The backyard wedding was attended by her “Dollface” co-star Brenda Song and Song’s fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

Kat dished, “It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable. My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding — but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could.”

Dennings shared, “My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

Kat explained their decision to have a wedding at home, saying, “About three years ago, Andrew had come to visit me for the first time. At the end of his trip, we couldn’t imagine ever separating. We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.”

She went on, “But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us. We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn’t have to pack anything.”

More than two years ago, news broke about Kat and Andrew’s engagement.

Dennings announced the big news, writing on Instagram, “Don't mind if I do.”