Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K. Engaged — See Her Ring!

A week after going public with their relationship, actress Kat Dennings, 34, and singer Andrew W.K., 42, are engaged!

On Thursday, Dennings announced the big news, writing on Instagram, “Don't mind if I do.”

The post also included photos that showed off her diamond ring!

Andrew shared his own post, captioning it with a simple ring emoji.

Earlier this month, Dennings took to Instagram to share a photo of W.K. kissing her forehead with no caption needed.

Andrew took it one step further by posting a pic of them locking lips!

Kat reposted the snap on her Instagram.

Kat previously dated Josh Groban, but they called it quits in 2016.