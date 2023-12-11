ABC

Ciara, 37, and Russell Wilson, 35, are parents again!

On Monday, Russell announced the birth of their third child.

Along with posting the first pic of their baby girl Amora Princess holding onto their fingers, he wrote on Instagram, “We Love You so much!”

Instagram

Amora weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz. at birth.

The news comes just a week after Ciara showed off her baby bump at the L.A. premiere of “The Color Purple.”

Getty Images

The couple announced they were expecting in August.

Ciara posted an Instagram video, which revealed the silhouette of her baby bump while dancing to “How We Roll.”

She included the lyrics in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib 🥰😘❤️.”

A source told People, "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot. It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."

The insider continued, "She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ, too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Ciara and Russell are already parents to Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also shares son Future, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Future.

Back in 2019, “Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Ciara about growing their brood.

She said, “We’re talking eight babies if you ask him… but if you ask me… he's going to basically do something you've never seen before where he's actually carrying the rest of those babies.”