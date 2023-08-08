Getty Images

Ciara, 37, and Russell Wilson, 34, have a baby on the way!

They announced the news with an Instagram video of Ciara revealing the silhouette of her baby bump while dancing to “How We Roll.”

She included the lyrics in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib 🥰😘❤️.”

A source told People, "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot. It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant."

The insider continued, "She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ, too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

The little one will be their third child together. The singer and Denver Broncos quarterback are already parents to Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara also shares son Future, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Future.

Back in 2019, “Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Ciara about growing their brood.

She said, “We’re talking eight babies if you ask him… but if you ask me… he's going to basically do something you've never seen before where he's actually carrying the rest of those babies.”