Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski & Hunter Schafer Battle for Least-Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Getty Images

Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski and Hunter Schafer hit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party red carpet in some eye-popping looks!

Leading the battle for least-dressed was Ciara, who stunned in a sparky sheer halter gown with a plunging neckline. The look was backless, paired with a black thong and long black gloves.

Getty Images

Ciara, who was joined by husband Russell Wilson, was dripping in jewels, wore her hair in a short bob, and sizzled with a smoky eye.

EmRata also chose a “naked” look for the occasion, turning heads in a sheer metallic Feben dress. The gown featured a turtleneck and long sleeves that seemed to also serve as gloves. A ruching design strategically covered her breasts and she wore nude panties.

Getty Images

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled up in a bun, showing off her earrings.

Hunter’s barely-there ensemble included a single-feather bandeau top and silk skirt that showed off her midriff.

Getty Images