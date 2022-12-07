Ciara Shares Her Holiday Traditions with Russell Wilson and the Kids

Instagram

Ciara stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where she opened up about how she celebrates the holidays with husband Russell Wilson.

The singer, who is the mother of Future, 8, Sienna, 5, and Win, 2, confessed they start decorating early.

“We kind of start a little early. We’re, like, before Thanksgiving — we love that energy rolling in,” she said.

Ciara continued, “We have a little tree, big tree. Every year I do little Charlie Brown Christmas trees in my babies’ [rooms]. Because when I grew up, that is kind of all I had a lot of the time.”

She added, “We get carrots ready for… the reindeer… and in the morning, the carrots are gone. We do the cookies — everything.

“We do the lights, too,” she said, adding, “I’m from the South, so when I grew up… you would get in the car with your family and drive down blocks and to see all the lighting displays literally to the point where Georgia Power had light issues for certain neighborhoods because all the lights would go out from all the power being taken [for Christmas lights].”