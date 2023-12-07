Tony Hawk Posts First Photo from Son Riley’s Wedding to Frances Bean Cobain

Getty Images

Tony Hawk shared a special photo in honor of his son Riley’s birthday.

The pro skateboarder posted a cozy pic of Riley and his wife Frances Bean Cobain in wedding attire.

He wrote, “Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man. I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example.”

Hawk continued, “We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he’s no longer in the Insta bubble).”

Riley married Frances – daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain – in October.

At the time, TMZ reported, Frances and Riley picked up a marriage license in San Diego County in September and then tied the knot in L.A. on October 7.

Their officiant was Frances’ godfather… former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe!

The couple is pretty private about their relationship, but in August 2023 Frances did touch on love in an Instagram post she shared on her birthday.

She wrote, in part, “Falling in love with someone who gives you the gift of peace, makes you deep belly laugh & has compassion when moving through the hard stuff, is priceless.”