Bradley Cooper surprised New Yorkers on Wednesday by serving up Philly cheesesteaks at a food truck!

It turns out Bradley teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia, for a pop-up called Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks.

Angelo’s posted a video on Instagram of Bradley saying, “Good afternoon, bread heads. Come on down, get a cheesesteak!”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the truck was parked in Greenwich Village, and all proceeds were going to a nonprofit to provide food to New Yorkers in need.

The truck had plenty of customers, according to The Inquirer, and even Bradley’s rumored girlfriend Gigi Hadid stopped by. Later, his ex, Irina Shayk, and their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine visited.

The truck is due back in the Big Apple on Thursday, and that might not be the last of Danny & Coop’s.