Getty Images

Over the weekend, Taraji P. Henson hit up the Black Excellence Brunch hosted by founder Trell Thomas, celebrating the upcoming release of “The Color Purple.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Taraji, who also clarified comments from her recent Elle interview about retiring.

She clarified, “It's not that I won't act, it's just I'm really particular about what I'm doing at this point in my career and I literally, I've worked so hard for so long. I'm ready to enjoy the fruits of my labor. I like travel.”

But first, Taraji is starring as Shug Avery in “The Color Purple,” out on Christmas Day.

Taraji commented, “I’m really excited because I know what we did was really special. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

When Terri praised Taraji for her portrayal of Shug, Taraji admitted, “It was scary… I can sing, but I don't wake up every morning and vocalize, and my voice isn't as anointed as Fantasia [Barrino]… I was a little intimidated… But that's how I pick my roles, they have to scare me because then that way I will change and transform and hopefully the audience will, too.”

