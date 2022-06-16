Taraji P. Henson Teases BET Awards and 15 Outfit Changes!

Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson is back hosting the BET Awards, and she’s dishing with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on her fashion game for the big night.

Henson revealed, “I have about 14 or 15 changes, I'm told. I stay out of the way. I just allow my glam squad to have a field day.”

“Extra” had a field day going back over some of her most famous looks over the years, like the white strapless Roberto Cavalli gown she wore to the 2009 Oscars.

“That was breathtaking,” she said, adding, “I’ll never forget that.” Billy commented on her hair and Taraji told him, “Yeah, that's when the bob went nuts. Everybody was going crazy about the Taraji bob. That's when I knew I was becoming a household name or a beauty salon name because people would take my picture and say, ‘Give me the Taraji bob.’”

Billy pulled up her 2002 BET Awards look featuring a black tank with pink pants, calling it “fire.”

Henson replied, “I knew you were going to do that. I think that was the first time I was at the BET Awards. That was right after ‘Baby Boy’ and I dressed myself. I had no money or stylist… I had barely enough money to pay the young lady that did my makeup. I think she did my makeup in the movie and I bought that outfit on Melrose and I did my own hair.”

Now, she is hosting the show and P. Diddy is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Taraji shared, “Absolutely grateful he's getting it on the year I’m hosting. He's such a huge part of me growing up, huge part of the culture. I mean, I’m just honored that I’m hosting the show where he’s getting his flowers.”

Billy asked, “What is P. Diddy’s greatest contribution to entertainment?”

She said, “I have a little bias… Mary J.… Andre Harrell made sure she was seen, but Diddy made sure she stayed on top. Her talent is amazing. I’m sure all the sisters feel that.”

She went on, “Diddy brought us the ‘renaissance man,’ how to keep yourself relevant, how to stay ahead of the game, how to be a brand. His name comes up in fashion, his name comes up when we talk about spirits. His name comes up when we talk about… hip hop… He’s done it all… and his parties… you know the BET Awards are going to be lit because he brings a certain energy he brings to the party.”

After the BET Awards, Taraji is ready for some downtime. “I have been working on ‘The Color Purple’ since February… It’s beautiful. I am about it. I don’t think anybody is ready to experience it. It is ‘Color Purple’ like you have never seen it… But I am ready for a vacation now… Greece, maybe — we’ll see.”