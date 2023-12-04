Fantasia Barrino Gets Emotional Over 2nd Chance at Fame (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Fantasia Barrino at the Black Excellence Brunch hosted by founder Trell Thomas, celebrating the upcoming release of “The Color Purple.”

An emotional Fantasia opened up about stepping back into the role of Celie, a part she played on Broadway years ago, and her second chance at fame.

Fantasia was just 19 when she won “American Idol,” and said of her ups and downs over the years, “I had to go through those things in order to learn what not to go through anymore... how to handle business… I always thought God doesn’t give us things we aren’t ready for, so I don’t think I was ready for certain things back then. I’m ready now.”

Of her character Celie, she said, “She is very close to me. We relate in a lot of ways, and I just want to make her proud.”

She also reacted to Oscar buzz for the movie, and spoke about what it would mean to be nominated.

“It feels good,” she said of the buzz, adding, “even if not [to win], to be nominated, to be acknowledged for how much work I put in… so if I am acknowledged and if her role is acknowledged, thank you the Lord.”

Terri also spoke with Taraji P. Henson, who plays Shug Avery in the film.

Taraji commented, “I’m really excited because I know what we did was really special. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

When Terri praised Taraji for her portrayal of Shug, Taraji admitted, “It was scary… I can sing, but I don't wake up every morning and vocalize, and my voice isn't as anointed as Fantasia [Barrino]… I was a little intimidated… But that's how I pick my roles, they have to scare me because then that way I will change and transform and hopefully the audience will, too.”