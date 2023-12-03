'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen's Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

When "Euphoria" producer Kevin Turner suddenly died at 44 in November while at the wheel of his Tesla, Hollywood was shocked.

Now, the medical examiner's report is shedding new light on what caused his untimely death.

TMZ reports Turen was suffering from multiple issues with his heart, and died of acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease. Coronary artery disease is also noted in the report.

His dramatic death occurred while he was driving with his son, 10. His son managed to navigate the car safely to the side of the road and get help.

Turen was rushed to a hospital, but died in spite of efforts to revive him.

Along with producing "Euphoria" (2019-2022), Turen had dozens of credits from 2005 on, including producing "The Birth of a Nation" (2016), "Assassination Nation" (2018), "Waves" (2019), "Pieces of a Woman" (2020), and "Pearl" (2022).