Celebrity News December 01, 2023
Watch ‘Ladies of the ‘80s’ Stars Play ‘Never Have I Ever’
Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan, Linda Gray and Loni Anderson are sharing the spotlight in a holiday movie “Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.”
“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the women, who said it was “a party” filming together.
Morgan noted, “Everyone knows each other. We’re just all catching up.”
Will there be another “Divas Christmas”? Loni answered, “Leaving it up to the fans.”
As for how things have changed since the ‘80s, Donna commented, “These days, you don’t really know the names of most of the actors on different shows. They come and go so fast and they’re all different, there are so many of them. We got to be household names because of, you know, how often we were on and stuff like that. It was a better time, I think, for actors.”
The women also played a fun game of “Never Have I Ever,” including if they ever played hooky and if they ever gave someone a fake number. Watch!
“Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas” premieres December 2 on Lifetime.