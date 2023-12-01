Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s publicist is shutting down talk of a past marriage ceremony between the singer and her ex, Joe Alwyn.

Deuxmoi reported that Swift and Alwyn had a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person,” but it was “NEVER made legal.”

The anonymous gossip account insisted they would “die on this hill” and had “no reason to lie.”

Tree Paine hit back on X, writing, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023 @treepaine

Deuxmoi later responded, in part, "Well I make zero dollars from lying... Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Deuxmoi’s initial post was meant to clarify the timeline of Taylor and Joe’s relationship after Jack Antonoff revealed on social media that the breakup song “You’re Losing Me” was written on December 5, 2021. The timing created buzz among Swifties, who wondered if it was around that time that Taylor and Joe’s six-year relationship took a turn. Deuxmoi was insisting it was around that time that they had the alleged ceremony.