Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reunited in London, this time in support of Bey’s new concert movie “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé has told fans in the past that for this tour, she was all about “fabulous silver fashions”... and Taylor got the memo! Swift dazzled in a shimmery floor-length gown.

Bey showed up for Tay’s “Eras Tour” movie debut in L.A. in October, and now Swift has returned the favor. Swift was performing in Brazil when “Renaissance” premiered in L.A. a few days ago.

Other stars to attend the London premiere were Blake Lively, who posed in a black ensemble with silver detailing.

Getty Images

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child also slayed in a sparkly long-sleeved dress.