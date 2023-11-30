Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera’s baby has arrived!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Along with a video of Ryan wearing a “Girl Dad” cap, they wrote on Instagram, “Breakin Hearts since 11.27.23!!!”

The name “Hendrix” is seen in big letters in the nursery.

Two months ago, Alexa and Ryan celebrated their baby shower, where they revealed that they were naming their daughter Hendrix Rouge.

In May, the WWE star and singer announced that they were expecting.

She shared a series of photos along with the caption, “The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!”

One photo included an ultrasound pic, baby announcement, and onesie that read, “Biggest Oops Ever!”

Another showed the couple holding an ultrasound pic as they hold blown-up balloons in their mouths. Hers read, “Expected to Pop,” and his read, “December 2023.”

In a third pic, they toast with wine glasses. While Ryan’s holds a beverage, Alexa had a piece of paper taped to it: “Do not refill until December.”

Ryan posted his own photos, along with the message, “Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha news!!!!”