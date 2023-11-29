Celebrity News November 29, 2023
Kacey Musgraves & Cole Schafer Split After 2 Years (Report)
Country singer Kacey Musgraves, 35, and her boyfriend Cole Schafer, 29, are going their separate ways, Page Six reports.
Sources tell the paper that the couple split at least a month ago, and that tongues are wagging about the breakup in Nashville.
Another major clue? They seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
The exes were first linked in June 2021, and quickly made their romance Instagram official.
Kacey later told The New York Times that they met in a crowded restaurant. She explained, “He did not know who I was, which I loved.”
Musgraves shed further light on their relationship with a birthday post dedicated to Cole last January.
The star wrote, “Happiest birthday to the brightest flame in my world. I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you.”
Kacey continued, “So grateful for all the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night ‘oh I just whipped this up’ and somehow it’s extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow. And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you.”