Kacey Musgraves & Cole Schafer Split After 2 Years (Report)

Country singer Kacey Musgraves, 35, and her boyfriend Cole Schafer, 29, are going their separate ways, Page Six reports.

Sources tell the paper that the couple split at least a month ago, and that tongues are wagging about the breakup in Nashville.

Another major clue? They seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The exes were first linked in June 2021, and quickly made their romance Instagram official.

Kacey later told The New York Times that they met in a crowded restaurant. She explained, “He did not know who I was, which I loved.”

Musgraves shed further light on their relationship with a birthday post dedicated to Cole last January.