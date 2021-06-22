PDA Alert! Is Kacey Musgraves Dating Cole Schafer?

MEGA

Months after being linked to Dr. Gerald Onuoha, Kacey Musgraves is sparking new romance rumors!

Over the weekend, Kacey was seen holding hands with author Cole Schafer in NYC.

A source told E! News that the two went to Maison Premiere oyster bar before heading to Metropolitan bar in Brooklyn, where they enjoyed a PDA-filled dinner.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Kacey was seen getting up close and personal with Cole as they sat at a table for two.

On Tuesday, Cole made it Instagram official with Kacey, posting a photo from their date. He wrote, “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

In response to the photo, Kacey posted a simple heart emoji.

Last week, Kacey and Cole were also spotted together twice in the city.

Earlier this month, Cole seemingly alluded to his relationship with Kacey without mentioning her outright. Speaking on his romantic side, he wrote on Instagram, “I'm romantic about the way she looks at me, when I get off of them, her pulling up to the BNA [Nashville's airport] as pretty as an afternoon dream, her brown hair a mess above her head, her smile killing me, killing me, killing me — finally, holding me tight, as if the breeze of the passing cars could kick me back up and into the sky. I'm romantic about her."

Cole clearly seems like he’s smitten!

It is unknown when they may have started dating.

According to his website, Cole works in advertising, as well as moonlighting as a poet under alias January Black. He also published a book called “After Her.”

In February, Kacey posted a selfie that included Dr. Onuoha. In the photo, the singer and doctor appear to be enjoying a beautiful day outdoors, with Kacey in a tank or dress and Gerald in a camouflage jacket and backwards cap.

At the time, Page Six posted photos of the pair talking and hugging in L.A. and People reported they were spotted biking in Venice, California, with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya.