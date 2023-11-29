Eddie Murphy on Possible Holiday Reunion with Martin Lawrence (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Eddie Murphy at the Los Angeles premiere of “Candy Cane Lane,” telling her why it took so long for him to make a holiday movie!

Murphy commented, “I just never got around to it, and this was really, it’s unique, it’s different. When we first talked about doing a Christmas movie, we talked about doing a remake of one of the old classics, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ I was like, ‘I want to do something special and different,’ and Brian Grazer… he found this script.”

Thirty-one years after his film “Boomerang,” Eddie reunited with his co-star David Alan Grier, who is also in “Candy Cane Lane.”

Eddie commented, “In ‘Boomerang,’ we were in our 20s. Now, we’re in our 60s… There’s nothing else more to say!”

Murphy could also possibly have a holiday reunion with "Boomerang" co-star Martin Lawrence since their kids are in a relationship — Eddie’s son is dating Martin’s daughter.

Murphy quipped, “I have so many people at my house. They come over and visit both places.”

After more than 50 movies, Eddie is spreading Christmas cheer in “Candy Cane Lane,” playing a competitive dad on a mission to win his neighborhood Christmas-themed decorating contest.

Are his decorations as big as Candy Cane Lane? Eddie answered, “My house is done up nicer than Candy Cane Lane!”