Eddie Murphy Fans Out Over ‘You People’ Co-Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus! (Exclusive)

Comedy king Eddie Murphy is leading an A-list cast — including Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — in the edgy comedy "You People.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Eddie about the role, the star-studded cast, and why the movie is coming out at the exact right time.

The daring new romantic comedy is taking on race and relationships, what Eddie called a modern “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

He admitted, “That’s what made me want to do the movie, because most romantic comedies don’t have that edge to it.”

Jonah and Lauren London star as two millennials from different backgrounds who fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test... meeting the parents.

Eddie, Nia Long, Julia and David Duchovny co-star as the culture-clashing parents.

Of his role as Akbar, Eddie commented, “It was fun for me because I usually play extroverts on screen… Akbar's understated and low-key, and that was fun to act at.”

Eddie and Julia reunited for the movie, which he described as “surreal.” He explained, “I was on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with her a thousand years ago.”

“I’m a huge fan of the ‘Seinfeld’ show. I watch ‘Seinfeld’ every night before I go to bed. Two episodes of ‘Seinfeld,’ then lights out,” Eddie added while referencing her role in the sitcom. “I love her from that show so being on set with her… She’s so brilliant in this movie.”

When asked about his personal experience with his daughters dating, Eddie commented, “My children have all made wonderful choices and I have yet to be like, ‘Who is this that they brought home?’ My daughter Bria got married, her husband Michael is a great guy.”

He went on, “Great, solid… talented actor, just classy guy… He came and got my blessing first and he did all that stuff like very old-fashioned. I couldn’t have had a better experience.”

Murphy smiled, joking, “She had kissed two or three frogs… She found her right one.”

Eddie also revealed why he had no hesitation approaching any of the scenes in “You People.” He noted, “It’s the perfect time for this movie to come out because [of] how this country is right now.”

Murphy also addressed rumors that he’s working on a biopic about George Clinton. He shared, “Oh, yeah that’s what we’re trying to get going now. We met with George, we got the rights. We are trying to get the right writer… I’m dying to tell that story and to play George. He’s a brilliant genius artist and a character, and I would have a blast doing it.”