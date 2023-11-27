Eddie Murphy on Going Big for Christmas: ‘We Go All the Way Out’ (Exclusive)

Prime Video

The holidays are here... and so are Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, who star as husband and wife in the new Prime Video comedy "Candy Cane Lane."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Eddie and Tracee, who talked meeting on the set, how their paths crossed years ago, going big for Christmas, and more!

Ross shared, “We met on set,” and Murphy added, “The start date of this movie.”

They did, however, cross paths years ago. Eddie said, “I crossed her path when she was just a child.”

Tracee replied, “Me, a child… He says that like he's so much older than me, Mona. He's only 10 years older than me.”

Eddie insisted, “I was like 25 and she was a child.” Tracee agreed, “So I was 15. That is a child.”

Murphy explained he was at Tracee’s mother Diana Ross’ house at the time. “I was at a party at her mother's. I saw the children playing. So, I have crossed her path.”

Tracee added, “He crossed my path when I was a wee tot, and then we circled back around.”

Mona joked, “I would've been like… ‘I don't know, I was only born 22 years ago, so I don't know…’”

Tracee told her, “I'm very proud to say that I'm 51. Very exciting to me. I love getting older. I think it's pretty great.”

Eddie quipped with a laugh, “Because you look amazing. If you didn't look amazing… you'd be like, ‘Change the subject.’”

Now, after “Candy Cane Lane,” they want to work together again. Eddie said, “I have to find something else for us to do because everyone keeps saying that.”

Tracee explained, “Because we have good chemistry.”

That chemistry plays out in the holiday movie, as Eddie plays a man out to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decoration contest. He makes a deal with a mischievous elf, which brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.

As for who was making everyone laugh on set, Tracee said of Eddie, “I think he definitely made me laugh more. It was a festival of laughing.”

Eddie added, “It was actually too much laughter… The scene where we were talking to the figurines and they were in our ear, off camera, and they wouldn't stop telling jokes. Kept going, ‘Hey, s**t… enough jokes!’”

When it comes to Eddie Murphy, there can never be too many laughs or too much Christmas for him.

“We go all the way out, over the top. Big Christmas every year,” he said.

Mona asked, “So you are ‘Candy Cane Lane’?”

He assured her, “I’m beyond ‘Candy Cane Lane’… Not competitive with the neighbors, but my house has gone pretty crazy. Big, big Christmas.”