Timothée Chalamet Jokes About ‘Wonka’ Singing: ‘Lot of Auto-Tune’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the London premiere of “Wonka” on Tuesday!

The star revealed he felt most in character as the iconic Willy Wonka when he put “the jacket and the hat” on.

He also dished on singing in the movie and the big dance numbers, which he said were a “great learning experience.”

Timothée joked about his singing, “I try. It is a lot of auto-tune… No, I’m kidding!”

As for the dancing, Chalamet said, “I loved it… My mom is a dance teacher and my grandmother was a dancer, my sister is a dancer, so I was always sort of around it but it's a big difference between being around it and having to do it... It was a great learning experience.”

He also opened up about why he wanted to take on the role and being “charmed” by Willy’s clever origin story.

The actor explained, “I thought it was very clever, and I know people can be kind of cynical about Hollywood remakes and there's a fine line between it feeling warranted, but within three pages of reading the script I was so charmed by what Paul [King] had come up with for Willy's origin story and a snapshot of how Willy was before success, before becoming the man that wants to give away the chocolate factory, before being the man that has a chocolate factory.”