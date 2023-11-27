Getty Images

More than a year ago, Jennifer Lawrence welcomed son Cy, her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

While they kept quiet when they were expecting, she’s now opening up more about the pregnancy in a feature for Interview magazine. In a conversation with Kylie Jenner, Lawrence revealed, “I had an easy pregnancy.”

When Kylie revealed that she liked being pregnant, Jennifer added, “Now that I’m far away from it, I really liked it too.”

Jennifer also shared her reaction to Kylie and her sister Khloé being pregnant at the same time years ago.

She said, “When you guys were pregnant at the same time, I cried.”

Kylie commented, “I know. We never saw that coming. You can’t make this shit up.”

Lawrence also shut down rumors that she had plastic surgery.

Discussing how makeup change someone’s appearance, Lawrence told Jenner, “I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

She added, “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”

Lawrence poked fun at the rumors, saying, “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.”

In all seriousness, Jennifer noted that it all comes down to aging. She commented, “I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.’ Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller.’ Thank you for bringing it up."