Marty Krofft, Co-Producer of Iconic '70s Kids' Shows, Dies at 86

Marty Krofft, one half of the duo of brothers who created and produced a string of memorable '70s children's shows with low budgets and endless creativity, died Saturday in L.A. He was 86.

Variety confirmed his passing, which a family rep confirmed was due to kidney failure.

The Kroffts were born in Montréal, Marty in 1937 following his older brother Sid, who is living, in 1929.

Sid began his career with a one-man puppet show in the 1940s, and Marty joined him in the '50s to co-create a puppet show for grown-ups called "Les Poupées de Paris."

The brothers designed sets and characters for Hanna-Barbera's "The Banana Splits" (1968-1970), which showcased their zany sensibilities.

They launched their production company in 1968 with the classic series "H.R. Pufnstuf" (1968-1970), which starred Jack Wild as Jimmy, a boy lured to Living Island on a magical boat so malevolent Witchiepoo (Billie Hayes) could steal his talking flute.

The show, marked by broad humor and delivery and psychedelic colors, lives on in the minds of its fans, even though only 17 episodes were made. It was so intensely popular a feature film was released in 1970.

Their brand dominated kid-centered fare of the 1970s, including the series "The Bugaloos" (1970), "Lidsville" (1971), "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters" (1973), "Land of the Lost" (1974), "Far Out Space Nuts" (1975), "The Lost Saucer" (1975), and "The Krofft Supershow" (1976), the latter of which included episodes of the female-driven "Electra Woman and Dyna Girl."

The brothers also worked on variety specials and series for the stars of "The Brady Bunch" after that show ended ("The Brady Bunch Hour," (1977), Donny & Marie ("The Osmond Family Show," 1976), the Mandrell Sisters ("Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters," 1980), and even Richard Pryor ("Pryor's Place," 1984).

They produced the film "Middle Age Crazy" (1980) starring Bruce Dern and Ann-Margret and were producers on the 2009 big-screen adaptation of "Land of the Lost," starring Will Ferrell.

The brothers are recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys.