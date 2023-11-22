Getty Images

Jenna Ortega has departed the upcoming “Scream VII” film.

Variety confirms that Ortega had to drop out of the project due to her shooting schedule for the second season of “Wednesday.”

The news comes just a day after Ortega’s co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie for her social media posts about the Israel/Palestine conflict.

Ortega’s exit was not a result of Barrera’s firing. A source told the outlet that Ortega’s exit was communicated months before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

In the spring, Jenna will be traveling to Ireland to shoot Season 2 of “Wednesday,” which could continue through the summer.

“Wednesday” aside, Ortega will need to finish filming her movie “Beetlejuice 2,” which was halted by the strike.

In the “Scream” franchise, Jenna and Melissa play sisters. It is unclear where the story will go, now that the two are no longer part of the project.

On Tuesday, Spyglass Media Group confirmed Melissa’s firing. In a statement, it said, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”