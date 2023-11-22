Ariana Madix Says Taylor Swift Seems ‘Happy & Free’ with Travis Kelce (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after dancing their way into the semifinals on Taylor Swift Night at “Dancing with the Stars”!

Melvin told Ariana, “You're dancing in the semi-finals next week. I knew you were going to do it.”

Madix replied, “I'm glad you're confident, because I'm having a panic attack every Tuesday and Pasha is having to talk me down every week.”

How does she feel now? Ariana said, “I feel great, I feel relieved, I feel excited. I am very excited for our two dances.”

Pasha teased their plans for next week, saying, “We are going to do a foxtrot and a jive.”

Ariana is admittedly a Swiftie, and showed off her friendship bracelets.

“I had a bunch and then I realized that when I was doing our Viennese waltz that this probably wasn't a good idea with friendship bracelets, so now I only have a few left,” she explained.

Ariana added, “I have not been able to go to the Eras tour… I feel like I really missed out… I need to go see the movie… I want to go with a big group of girlfriends.”

Madix also said she’s happy for Taylor and her new romance with Travis Kelce.

“I think she seems so happy and free,” she said. “I love that for her.”

Reflecting on the Thanksgiving holiday, Ariana said, “I am most grateful for my health and the health of my family. I am grateful for my partner, and I am grateful to be a part of this.”

Robert asked, “Where will you be on Thanksgiving?” She replied with a laugh, “Rehearsal!”