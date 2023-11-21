Brie Larson Says Rescue Dog Six-Thirty Chose His Own Name! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brie Larson chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about her AppleTV+ series “Lessons in Chemistry,” based on the best-selling book.

In the series, Brie has an adorable co-star, a Goldendoodle named Six-Thirty — and she actually used the unusual name for her own rescue pup!

She commented, “I think it’s really cute, like, when I go places, when people know him and they’re just screaming, ‘Six-Thirty!’ Some people know the book and they understand. A lot of other people are like, ‘Dogs can be named that? ‘I’m like, ‘Apparently. He chose it. I didn’t have anything to do with that.’”

Calling her pup “the sweetest, smartest, snuggly baby,” Larson gushed, “I just adore him.”

In “Lessons in Chemistry,” Brie’s character dreams of becoming a scientist, but is challenged by 1950s society’s belief that women should be housewives.

Brie noted, “This is what happened. We need to look at it and deal with the complication of it.”

Brie’s character has the opportunity to host a TV cooking show “Supper at Six.” She dished, “The ‘Supper at Six’ set is one of the most incredible sets I’ve ever been on because it was so vast and it would get really confusing because you had actors playing cameramen and then you actually had cameramen… That first shot of the show where it’s that one take and Elizabeth is getting touched up, it was like I’d be getting touched up to do a scene where I was getting touched up and we were all getting confused.”

Along with acting, Brie also produced the series. As for how it felt about being in front and behind the camera, she said, “It becomes less work because it’s more efficient. I understand my part as an actor in this much larger piece.”