Golfer Mike Weir & ‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money Are Married!

Instagram

Mike Weir and Michelle Money said “I do” over the weekend after seven years together.

The wedding took place Sunday in Hawaii and Money shared a video of herself in her wedding dress on Instagram with her married name across the screen, "Michelle Weir."

She wrote in the caption, "Allow me to reintroduce myself 💍"

People magazine also has the wedding photos. Check them out here!

The publication reports, Money, a “Bachelor” alum, walked down the aisle to “Free” by the Zac Brown Band, wearing an Ivone gown by Muse Berta.

She told People, “It's a bohemian-style dress that has all the sexy touches I wanted. I walked into a bridal store in Salt Lake and found it on the sale rack. I put it on and fell in love!”

The ceremony was “intimate,” with Mike’s parents and Michelle’s mom in attendance, along with their friends George and Linnea Roberts.

Getty Images

Mike’s adult daughters Elle and Lili, and Michelle’s 18-year-old daughter Brielle, officiated the ceremony.

Money told People ahead of the nuptials, “I am so excited to look Mike in the eyes in front of our girls and commit myself to him for time and eternity.”

The Canadian pro golfer and former reality star exchanged handwritten vows before enjoying a meal with their guests. Lili and Linnea even made two wedding cakes for the couple, carrot and chocolate.

Money called the day a “dream come true,” and revealed it almost didn’t happen.

They met through mutual friends in 2016, but she said that she always thought of Mike as her “forever boyfriend.”

“We spent the first five years of our relationship with the understanding that we would never get married,” she said. “He was my forever boyfriend and vice versa. After my daughter Brielle got into a really bad longboarding accident where she almost lost her life, I started seeing things differently.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Michelle continued, “It became so clear to me that Mike was more to me than just a forever boyfriend. He was the most incredible support to me and Brielle through the hardest time of my life. It brought us closer together in a way I had never experienced, and marriage seemed like a beautiful commitment that I wanted to make to him. Now we can't believe we considered not getting married. He truly is the love of my life!”