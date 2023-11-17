Margot Robbie Reacts to Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Grammy Nom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Margot Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley, and their LuckyChap producing partner Josey McNamara spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at Variety’s Power of Women at Citizen News in Los Angeles, where the trio was being honored with the Producer of the Year Award.

Terri commented on the huge success of their “Barbie” movie, which raked in $1.4 billion dollars.

Josey said, “We have to pinch ourselves sometimes. I think it is great just to be able to work with Emerald [Fennell] and Greta [Gerwig]. If we get to keep going, then that’s all we can ask for.”

The movie’s music received 11 Grammy nominations, including one for Ryan Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken.”

Tom joked, “He’s on his way, isn’t he?”

Margot added, “I was sending him a bunch of stuff on Halloween. I don’t think I congratulated him, actually, for the song, I should text him after and do that.”

Ackerley continued, “Credit to all the musicians and Mark [Ronson] and the artists. It is just amazing.”

Terri asked if they ever imagined the film would be this successful when they signed on. Margot smiled, joking, “Exactly what we planned on happening.”

The three also shot down rumors that they are chasing the screen rights to Britney Spears’ memoir.

Josey said, “Sadly, no. Sadly, no. She’s got an amazing story. I’m sure she’ll find the right people. We’re not chasing it.”