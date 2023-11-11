Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift at Her 2nd South American Eras Show

Getty/@celesteagxtina/X

Travis Kelce showed up at girlfriend Taylor Swift's second South American Eras tour show — and was captured on camera by shippers!

In a fan-shot video posted on Twitter, Kelce is seen standing in the VIP section Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Travis was next to Taylor's dad, Scott.

In another video, Kelce mugs for the camera as Scott films him.

One fan even caught close-up footage of Kelce, who was all smiles:

mi amiga conoció a travis kelce hoy en el show de taylor swift❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/16HhjhLt7r — celeste 🦋 (@celesteagxstina) November 12, 2023 @celesteagxstina

After the show, Taylor was seen running into Travis' arms and giving him a big kiss, a super moment that was captured by fans!

"End Game" was one of the night's surprise songs — Taylor is always the queen of Easter eggs!

Travis showing up was turnabout from when Swift supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at several of his games.

Kelce had landed in Argentina on Friday, and had been expected at that evening's show. However, the weather did not cooperate — and Swift had to postpone that show until Sunday.

DailyMail.com had reported Kelce boarded a flight at 11 p.m. Thursday night and landed in Buenos Aires on Friday. See the pics here of him of Kelce in a white shirt and baseball cap after landing in Argentina.