Gordon Ramsay & Wife Tana Welcome Sixth Child: 'One More Bundle of Love'

Instagram

It's a(nother) boy!

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are the proud parents of their SIXTH child, a son.

"What an amazing birthday present," Ramsay wrote on Instagram Saturday, three days after he turned 57. "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!"

Referencing their large brood, he went on, "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls...."

Could they be having even more in the future? Ramsay nipped that question in the bud, writing, "Done 👊🏼❤️❤️."

Tana, 49, wrote on her Instagram page, "It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼."