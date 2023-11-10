Celebrity News November 10, 2023
Claire Holt & Husband Andrew Joblon Welcome Baby #3
“Vampire Diaries” alum Claire Holt, 35, is a mom again!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Claire welcomed her third child with husband Andrew Joblon, a baby boy named Ford.
On Friday, she posted a pic of herself holding their son in the hospital as Andrew looked down. She wrote, “🤍 Ford Joblon 🤍.”
Just over a month ago, Claire and Andrew enjoyed their babymoon in Ibiza. She wrote on Instagram, “I took a pill (for heartburn) in Ibiza.”
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
In June, Holt revealed the baby’s gender on Instagram. Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, she wrote, “Boyyyy.”
A month before, news broke about her pregnancy. She debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.
Claire Holt Pregnant! Debuts Baby Bump at CannesView Story
Alongside a red-carpet photo, she wrote, “Me & no 3 ✨.”
In another photo, she quipped, “Also, it appears that on your 3rd baby, you get a bump the second the test is positive. Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"
Claire and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2018, are also the parents of son James, 4, and daughter Ella, 3.