Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is known for its debut of some of the biggest and best films set to arrive to theaters, but for Claire Holt, it’ll be remembered as the place she revealed the news of her own special upcoming arrival — that of her third baby!

The “Vampire Diaries” alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet Saturday. The 34-year-old shared photos of the moment on her Instagram story Sunday.

"Me & no 3 ✨," she wrote alongside the image, in which poses cradling her baby bump while wearing a shimmery, gray, high-low Lanvin gown with a long train.

In a second, close-up, photo of herself on the carpet, Claire wrote about her growing baby bump. "Also, it appears that on your 3rd baby, you get a bump the second the test is positive. Why do I look 8 months pregnant already?"

Claire, who shares son James, 4, and daughter Elle, 3, with husband Andrew Joblon, also posted about enjoying the pleasures of France with a photo of slices of bread, captioned, “This baby really loves French bread.”

Claire Holt/Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Holt — who shares daughter Elle, 3, and son James, 4, with husband Andrew Joblon — shared a photo of bread slices, writing, "This baby really loves French bread."