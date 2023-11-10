Harry Styles Doesn’t Look Like This Anymore — See His New Buzz Cut!

Getty Images

Harry Styles has a new ‘do, and there are Taylor Swift theories to go with it!

The “As It Was” singer —who is known for his longer locks — was spotted at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere concert with a shaved head.

Check out the TMZ video below of Styles debuting his look as he enjoys the show with actress Taylor Russell. They appear to be every bit the couple, his hand on her shoulder as they bob their heads to the tunes.

A TMZ source said they looked cozy at the U2 show and shared smooches and selfies during the concert.

The stars were part of a larger group of friends who attended the U2 show and were seen dancing together toward the end.

Styles and Russell were first linked in July.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan reports that Swifties are speculating Harry shaved his head in response to a new song Taylor just released from the vault. The song is called “Now That We Don't Talk” and it debuted on “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Harry and Taylor dated from late 2012 to early 2013, and fans on social media are wondering if these lyrics influenced Harry’s new cut.